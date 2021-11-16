Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 103.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.19 million, a PE ratio of -95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

