Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

