Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $61,541,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,225 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

