Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $530,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 162,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $738.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

