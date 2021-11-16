Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TBI. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

