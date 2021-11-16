Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,141 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MoneyGram International worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $881,615 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

