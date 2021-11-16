SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock remained flat at $$78.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

