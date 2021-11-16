Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) EPS.

STAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 1,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.