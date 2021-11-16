StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 12,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.