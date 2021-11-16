Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $406.88

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 406.88 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 470.90 ($6.15), with a volume of 1575561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474.50 ($6.20).

Several analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 467.28. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

