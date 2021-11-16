Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.23. 381,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

