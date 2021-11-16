State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Sells 1,833 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

