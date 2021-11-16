State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $383.13 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $383,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

