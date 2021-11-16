State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

