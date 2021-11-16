State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.61 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.