State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

