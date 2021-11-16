State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 641 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

