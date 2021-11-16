State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,004 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $216.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

