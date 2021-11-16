State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,674 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Xilinx worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $215.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.