State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De Sells 1,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

