State Street Corp Boosts Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.37% of Upstart worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,392,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.02 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 292.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,235,111 shares of company stock valued at $517,776,617 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

