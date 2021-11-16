State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $36,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.