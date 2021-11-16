State Street Corp Has $33.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State Street Corp cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.88% of Vaxcyte worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

PCVX stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock worth $1,408,325. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.