State Street Corp Purchases 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,727,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,504,000 after buying an additional 264,634 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 327,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $145.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

