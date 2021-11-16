State Street Corp Purchases 29,636 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 46.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 128.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

