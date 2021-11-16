State Street Corp Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State Street Corp grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 87.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 126.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 98.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

