State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.26% of Andersons worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Andersons by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock worth $4,370,408. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

