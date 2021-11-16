Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 32,747 shares.The stock last traded at $33.75 and had previously closed at $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $727.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

