Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of STPGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
