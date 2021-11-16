Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of STPGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.