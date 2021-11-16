Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

STPGF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.