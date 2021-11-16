Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
STPGF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
About Steppe Gold
