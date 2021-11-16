StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

STEP opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

