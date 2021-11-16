stETH (Lido) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00069212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.94 or 1.00140184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.81 or 0.07030540 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021012 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

