Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

