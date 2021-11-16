Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.