Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

