Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.