Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.48

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 84,598 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

