Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

