SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 16,612,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,828,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
