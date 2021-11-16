SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 16,612,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,828,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.