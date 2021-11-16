Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunlight Financial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
SUNL stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
