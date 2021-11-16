Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunlight Financial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SUNL stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

