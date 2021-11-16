SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

