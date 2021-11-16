Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Kelsey Hultberg Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOVA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 362,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

