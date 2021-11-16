SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STKL. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

