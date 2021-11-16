Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Super League Gaming worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

