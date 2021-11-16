Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of SGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,713. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

