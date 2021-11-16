Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 204.1% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

ZPTAF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

