Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Surrozen stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

