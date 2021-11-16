Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,352. The stock has a market cap of $888.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.