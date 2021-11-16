SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $763.50

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $763.50 and last traded at $762.49, with a volume of 3546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $747.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.77 and a 200-day moving average of $606.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

