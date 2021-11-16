SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.79 million.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

